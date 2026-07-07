The Middle East War Trap and Trump's Dilemma, an interview with Chris Rossini

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Can political loyalty outweigh unwavering principles? This conversation explores why anti-war values matter more than party politics, examining the ongoing Middle East conflict, America's foreign policy, and the difficult choices facing supporters as events continue unfolding.
#MiddleEast #ForeignPolicy #AntiWar #Trump #RonPaul #Peace #Politics #Geopolitics
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