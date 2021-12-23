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If Pfi zer Doesn’t Kill You, The Bankers Will
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81 views • December 23, 2021
If Pfi zer Doesn’t Kill You, The Bankers Will
A global financial coup d'état is underway, led by central bankers and technocrat billionaires who aim to own and control the entire planet.
The ‘pandemic’ was used to justify destruction of the world’s economies and to replace cash with a digital currency which will be controlled by an all-powerful, global central bank.
“Vaccine Passports” are the means by which citizens are being lured into this deadly nightmare.
This video is excerpts from the Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium - Going Direct Reset, featuring John Titus, Catherine Austin Fitts and Patrick Wood. Moderated by Taylor Hudak.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Xxrov6oBZcF/
A global financial coup d'état is underway, led by central bankers and technocrat billionaires who aim to own and control the entire planet.
The ‘pandemic’ was used to justify destruction of the world’s economies and to replace cash with a digital currency which will be controlled by an all-powerful, global central bank.
“Vaccine Passports” are the means by which citizens are being lured into this deadly nightmare.
This video is excerpts from the Doctors For Covid Ethics Symposium - Going Direct Reset, featuring John Titus, Catherine Austin Fitts and Patrick Wood. Moderated by Taylor Hudak.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Xxrov6oBZcF/
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