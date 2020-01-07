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WTF!! Nearly 200 People Arrested Across Australia For Deliberately Starting Bushfires!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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76 views • January 07, 2020
Authorities in Australia have arrested close to 200 people for deliberately starting the bushfires that have devastated the country, yet the media and celebrities continue to blame “climate change” for the disaster.
The fires have caused at least 18 deaths, destroyed thousands of homes, millions of hectares of land and killed hundreds of millions of animals.
The NSW Police Force has taken legal action against more than 180 people for bushfire-related offences since late last year.

Numerous bush and grass fires have impacted the state, claiming the lives of 18 people and destroying hundreds of millions of animals and livestock, thousands of homes, and more than 4.9 million hectares of land, so far this bushfire season.
Since Friday 8 November 2019, legal action – which ranges from cautions through to criminal charges – has been taken against 183 people – including 40 juveniles – for 205 bushfire-related offences.
#AustraliaFires #AustraliaArson #AustraliaBushfires
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free speechzgoldenreportaustralia fire arsonaustralia brush firesarson australia firesaustralia fires update
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