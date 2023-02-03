vividhistory England 1918 Scenes Remastered

Scenes in England 1918 | Remastered





Remastered scenes of England 1918. The footage is taken by officials of the U.S. army. As a result, we see many scenes of Americans, especially soldiers, interacting with the people of the United Kingdom.





The video has been restored and colorized using state-of-the-art machine learning methods.

The restoration steps included:

- motion stabilization

- noise reduction

- colorization

- frame interpolation for increased FPS

- upscaling to 4K

- adding ambient sound





The source video is from the national archives.