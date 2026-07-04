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America At 250
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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The System Britain Stole & President Trump Is Taking Back

* On America’s 250th, DJT is reviving the American System of political economy — suppressed since McKinley’s assassination in 1901.

* The Declaration’s “pursuit of happiness” was a declaration of war on the British System.

* The Weapon The British Took From Us

* The Laws Of Nature & Of Nature’s God

* Happiness, Not Property


Promethean Updates (4 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7c8lyg--america-at-250-the-system-britain-stole-and-trump-is-taking-back.html

https://youtu.be/V-gv0NIObZo

Keywords
declaration of independencedonald trumptariffsmanufacturinghappinesspropertyproductionlaws of naturelyndon laroucheeconomic independenceamerican systemhuman dignitypolitical economyeconomic sovereigntyjd vancewilliam mckinleypolitical independencescott bessentsusan kokindapromethean actionjamieson greerbritish systemdomestic industryhenry careyhamiltonian economic system
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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