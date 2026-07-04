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The System Britain Stole & President Trump Is Taking Back
* On America’s 250th, DJT is reviving the American System of political economy — suppressed since McKinley’s assassination in 1901.
* The Declaration’s “pursuit of happiness” was a declaration of war on the British System.
* The Weapon The British Took From Us
* The Laws Of Nature & Of Nature’s God
* Happiness, Not Property
Promethean Updates (4 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7c8lyg--america-at-250-the-system-britain-stole-and-trump-is-taking-back.html