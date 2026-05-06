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The News Just Became the News: Comey Indicted, Kings Falling, Aliens Next
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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When the news becomes the news, that's the moment they cannot spin, bury, or explain away. That moment is here.


James Comey — the architect of the Russia hoax, the man who weaponized the FBI against a sitting president — has been indicted. Kash Patel is moving in. This is not justice theater. This is accountability.


Three threads are converging: arrests, aliens, and kings. The sealed indictments are unsealing. Military tribunals are active. Monarchies are being stripped of their immunity — Prince Andrew was not the last, he was the first. And the disclosure agenda is accelerating. The world is about to learn we are not alone.


The fed is imploding. The deep state is being dismantled. This is not chaos. It's choreography. And the awake are not panicking — they're acting.


You were shown this for a reason. Stay grounded. Stay ready. The news just became the news.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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