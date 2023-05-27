Create New Account
America's big banks are betraying this country by helping America's number 1 enemy, the CCP, in its global expansion
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2hz6b55206

0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

美国的大银行正在背叛这个国家，他们在帮助美国的头号敌人中共进行全球扩张。

America's big banks are betraying this country by helping America's number 1 enemy, the CCP, in its global expansion.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@realamvoice @stevegruber

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese


