Interview with "The Civics Dean" Richard Greene - Expanding the Supreme Court

Today we are joined by “The Civics Dean'' himself, Richard Greene. He left his life as a lawyer to share his communication breakthroughs with Presidents, First Ladies, Congressmen, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. He even advised Princess Diana. Greene has also shared these tips with more than 3 million people through his top rated Ted Talk “The 7 Secrets of the Greatest Speakers in History.”Greene earned his title of “Civics Dean” by redefining how people view the American government - and he has the political expertise to prove it. He’s analyzed speeches at Republican and Democratic Conventions as well as presidential debates. Green hosted his own talk show on Air America for 3 years and has been a guest on major networks - including ABC Radio and Fox News. Greene also brought his ideas for America to the forefront, as he once ran for Congress.Today, Richard Greene will be bringing us inside his world and help us understand the political environment in which we live. Most importantly , he’ll help us understand what we can do as everyday Americans to make sure our voices are not just heard, but acted upon by our elected leaders.You can find the Ladies Love Politics on Apple, Spotify, Google, and anywhere see you listen to podcasts. Check can also check out the LLP website at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON RICHARD GREENE:www.RichardGreene.org