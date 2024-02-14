Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Emergency News Bulletin: Russian Ship Destroyed
channel image
Maverick News
9 Subscribers
198 views
Published 21 hours ago

Maverick News Breaking Story:

* Crimea Under Attack. Reports of explosions and a possible attack on a Russian Ship by Ukraine. Maverick News contributor Kevin Michelizzi is on scene and is providing the most current information available. With video from the scene.


Crimea appears to be under attack tonight. Reports of explosions and possible gunfire ( unconfirmed ). Maverick News Contributor Kevin Michelizzi is on scene and provides live report -

This is a developing story.


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

Keywords
newsinfowarswarputinukrainewwiii

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket