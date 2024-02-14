Emergency News Bulletin: Russian Ship Destroyed

Maverick News Breaking Story:
* Crimea Under Attack. Reports of explosions and a possible attack on a Russian Ship by Ukraine. Maverick News contributor Kevin Michelizzi is on scene and is providing the most current information available. With video from the scene.
Crimea appears to be under attack tonight. Reports of explosions and possible gunfire ( unconfirmed ). Maverick News Contributor Kevin Michelizzi is on scene and provides live report -
This is a developing story.
