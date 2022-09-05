Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [24] COVID-19 - Mandatory Vaccinations?Re: (Part 24) - First published on July 31, 2022

What can you do to beat the 1%? Furthermore, we show you why Ivermectine and HCQ had to be made illegal.



That was the only way to push the mandatory vaccination narrative into effect. How? Why? What’s the connection with the Nuremberg Code and Article 32 of the 4th Geneva Convention? Why is this of vital importance to know? Watch this episode several times, so you know what to say when confronted with mandatory hospitalization, lethal hospital procedures and/or mandatory vaccinations!



Source Video: (FallCabal Bitchute) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gxzee45A4l3h/



- An Educational Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

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• Series Featured on https://www.AsNotSeenOnTV.org/fallofthecabal





FOTC:712-966