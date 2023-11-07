Create New Account
Student tells MSNBC presstitute Epstein didn't kill himself
The Prisoner
REPORTER: "I want to turn to Parker as well. The three of you told me you voted for the President in 2016. You are supporters of his. Why do you like him so much and what policies stand out to you?"
P. SAVAGE: "I'll say mainly just the no-nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. That's awesome, yeah. It's totally perfect."
https://grabienDOTcom/story.php?id=260439

Mirrored - bootcamp




trumpalabamaepstein

