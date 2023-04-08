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Former United States Representative and United States Army Reserve Officer Tulsi Gabbard joins the Sekulow Brothers Podcast to discuss the weaponization of our government and the current divisiveness our country currently faces.
https://rumble.com/v2gnm0w-tulsi-gabbard-on-the-weaponization-of-our-government.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15