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How American & English Constitutions Are Under Attack.
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20 views • February 07, 2022
How American & English Constitutions Are Under Attack.
https://rumble.com/vu9d47-how-american-and-english-constitutions-are-under-attack..html
Dr Victor Davis Hanson explains in 6 mins how surrendering sovereignty to world technocrats is destroying the meaning of citizenship. This is NOT just about Americans it applies to people all over the world. Why doesn’t the UK have prominent people, historians, academics, politicians etc, prepared to speak out? Where are they? Brain dead? Too cowardly? It is now so obvious to anyone with eyes to see & ears to hear what is happening. Thank God for people like Dr Hanson.
Gerard Batten
https://www.gettr.com/user/gjb2021
Original Source
https://youtu.be/_P45XqB-sdc
=======================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9d47-how-american-and-english-constitutions-are-under-attack..html
Dr Victor Davis Hanson explains in 6 mins how surrendering sovereignty to world technocrats is destroying the meaning of citizenship. This is NOT just about Americans it applies to people all over the world. Why doesn’t the UK have prominent people, historians, academics, politicians etc, prepared to speak out? Where are they? Brain dead? Too cowardly? It is now so obvious to anyone with eyes to see & ears to hear what is happening. Thank God for people like Dr Hanson.
Gerard Batten
https://www.gettr.com/user/gjb2021
Original Source
https://youtu.be/_P45XqB-sdc
=======================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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