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DECEMBER 28TH 2020 POWERFUL LIVE STREAM TICKETED BY IGNORANT PUBLIC SERVANTS
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162 views • December 29, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This live stream is for the world to see... this is how we address trespass by ignorant public servants.
A man from Quebec Canada comes forth with tyranny occurring and mass ticketing by ignorant and corrupt police agents.
We also have two beautiful and courageous woman who filmed a horrific trespass by ignorant police again giving them tickets.
We then drill down on the communications that go to the top people also ignorant at these 'service corporations' and put them in their place and on notice: liability... so this communication is powerful for any man or woman in any part of the world to understand and them implement in your fight to take down this global ignorance on law.
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This live stream is for the world to see... this is how we address trespass by ignorant public servants.
A man from Quebec Canada comes forth with tyranny occurring and mass ticketing by ignorant and corrupt police agents.
We also have two beautiful and courageous woman who filmed a horrific trespass by ignorant police again giving them tickets.
We then drill down on the communications that go to the top people also ignorant at these 'service corporations' and put them in their place and on notice: liability... so this communication is powerful for any man or woman in any part of the world to understand and them implement in your fight to take down this global ignorance on law.
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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