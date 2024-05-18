Create New Account
NHL Game 5 Highlights _ Oilers vs. Canucks - May 16, 2024
Published 18 hours ago

J.T. Miller was the hero of the night as the Vancouver Canucks forward came in clutch, scoring the game-winner with 33 seconds left in regulation to secure the 3-2 win and secure a 3-2 series over the Edmonton Oilers. 

Keywords
sportsnhlstanley cup playoffsedmonton oilersvancouver canucks

