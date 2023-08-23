BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Refuses Fox News Debate- Tucker Carlson To Air Trump Interview On Twitter During Debate
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • August 23, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 22, 2023


President Trump has rolled out his new immigration plan to be implemented if he gets a second term in office.

Deanna Lorraine, host of Shots Fired, is here to talk about

Trump aims to transform the judicial system into a deportation machine.

Under this new plan drug cartels would be declared enemy combatants.

This would mean cartel members can be shot and bombed on site by the U.S. military.

Trump is also claiming he would issue an executive order outlawing birthright citizenship.

Trump is refusing to debate and that is causing some to balk and second guess his decision.

Trump is assuming he already has the GOP nomination in the bag.

Trump needs to come out against the clot shots and quit telling people they are safe.

He needs to admit he was duped and announce Nuremberg trials that will commence upon his re-election.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Take back your life and uncover nature’s secret to pain relief at http://QEStrong.com/Stew

Rob Rene is here to talk about how an estimated 51 million Americans or 1 in 5 adults are suffering from chronic pain.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ak1gu-trump-refuses-fox-news-debate-tucker-carlson-to-air-trump-interview-on-twit.html

Keywords
trumppresidentdebatejudicial systemvaccinefox newstucker carlsontwitterexecutive orderdeportationus militarytrump interviewimmigration plandrug cartelsbirthright citizenshipenemy combatantsjabshotinoculationinjectiondeanna lorrainecovidstew petersrefuses to debategop nomination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Whole-Food Carbohydrates May Reduce Inflammation, Nutritionists Say

Coco Somers
Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Ten-Minute Slow Run Boosts Focus and Mood, Small Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Strength Training at 70: What Research Shows About Late-Start Gains

Petra Stone
Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Study Finds Higher Daily Step Count Tied to Lower Death Risk, Independent of Walking Speed

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy