Trump Refuses Fox News Debate- Tucker Carlson To Air Trump Interview On Twitter During Debate

Stew Peters Show





August 22, 2023





President Trump has rolled out his new immigration plan to be implemented if he gets a second term in office.

Deanna Lorraine, host of Shots Fired, is here to talk about

Trump aims to transform the judicial system into a deportation machine.

Under this new plan drug cartels would be declared enemy combatants.

This would mean cartel members can be shot and bombed on site by the U.S. military.

Trump is also claiming he would issue an executive order outlawing birthright citizenship.

Trump is refusing to debate and that is causing some to balk and second guess his decision.

Trump is assuming he already has the GOP nomination in the bag.

Trump needs to come out against the clot shots and quit telling people they are safe.

He needs to admit he was duped and announce Nuremberg trials that will commence upon his re-election.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Take back your life and uncover nature’s secret to pain relief at http://QEStrong.com/Stew

Rob Rene is here to talk about how an estimated 51 million Americans or 1 in 5 adults are suffering from chronic pain.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ak1gu-trump-refuses-fox-news-debate-tucker-carlson-to-air-trump-interview-on-twit.html