Pt 2 The Kingdom of Heaven Is Within You Convoy Is Shot By Friendlies
Pt 2 The Kingdom of Heaven Is Within You Defend Truth Unto death
What does Jesus Christ have to do with your Hippoccamus? The hippocampus is a complex brain structure embedded deep into the temporal lobe. It has a major role in learning and memory. It is a plastic and vulnerable structure that gets damaged by a variety of stimuli. Studies have shown that it also gets affected by a variety of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Jesus died and came back to Life proving himself to be The son of God to bring peace to our mortal souls. He has power over death! Men fight wars, sin violently, and harm themselves others are out of control due to the fear of death. When you KNOW God's perfect love casts out fear of death, Men stop sinning.
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.comto save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.