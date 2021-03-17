© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P&O Ferries BAN Unjabbed & You Still Wear Masks & Socially Distance / Hugo Talks
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/cs22RFtPeSY
P&O Ferries BAN Unjabbed / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Sue them, here's why:-
Council of Europe
Covid-19 vaccines: ethical, legal and practical considerations
Council of Europe (of which United Kingdom is listed as a member)
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html
Resolution 2361 (2021)
Assembly debate on 27 January 2021 (5th Sitting) (see Doc. 15212, report of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development, rapporteur: Ms Jennifer De Temmerman). Text adopted by the Assembly on 27 January 2021 (5th Sitting).
7.3 with respect to ensuring high vaccine uptake:
7.3.1 ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not wish to do so themselves;
7.3.2 ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;
P&O Ferries BAN Unjabbed / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Sue them, here's why:-
Council of Europe
Covid-19 vaccines: ethical, legal and practical considerations
Council of Europe (of which United Kingdom is listed as a member)
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html
Resolution 2361 (2021)
Assembly debate on 27 January 2021 (5th Sitting) (see Doc. 15212, report of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development, rapporteur: Ms Jennifer De Temmerman). Text adopted by the Assembly on 27 January 2021 (5th Sitting).
7.3 with respect to ensuring high vaccine uptake:
7.3.1 ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is NOT mandatory and that no one is politically, socially, or otherwise pressured to get themselves vaccinated, if they do not wish to do so themselves;
7.3.2 ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.