BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Decade of Wellness with Guest Bekki Andrews
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 16 hours ago

What does it really look like to take charge of your health and sustain it for an entire decade? In this episode, Dr. Hotze sits down with Bekki Andrews to reflect on her 10-year health journey after first coming to the Hotze Health and Wellness Center. Bekki shares what led her to seek help, how her health challenges were affecting not only her body but also her mindset and professional life, and why she ultimately chose a long-term solution over temporary fixes.

Bekki explains how committing to a structured, natural health program transformed her life. Through disciplined eating, lifestyle changes, and addressing underlying hormonal and metabolic imbalances, she experienced significant and lasting weight loss, renewed energy, and improved confidence. She emphasizes that this was not a short-term diet, but a complete lifestyle shift rooted in consistency, accountability, and personal responsibility. Over time, these changes allowed her to regain control of her health, sharpen her focus, and continue thriving in her demanding career well into her 70s.

This conversation highlights that sustainable health is achieved through informed choices, commitment, and a willingness to change habits for the long term. Bekki’s story serves as a powerful reminder that when physical health improves, emotional clarity, productivity, and purpose often follow. True wellness is not about quick fixes, but about embracing a path that supports lasting vitality, independence, and enthusiasm for life.

For more information about the Body Reboot Program, go to BodyRebootChallenge.com.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthenergyweight losshealth programdr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI raids municipal BIO-LAB in Las Vegas, seizing biological samples for Ebola and HIV and phony COVID-19 test kits

FBI raids municipal BIO-LAB in Las Vegas, seizing biological samples for Ebola and HIV and phony COVID-19 test kits

Lance D Johnson
Men&#8217;s arteries begin a quiet war at age 35, and why medicine is missing the battle

Men’s arteries begin a quiet war at age 35, and why medicine is missing the battle

Lance D Johnson
New study suggests DNA plays a dominant role in determining lifespan

New study suggests DNA plays a dominant role in determining lifespan

Ava Grace
The science of sleeping well: 8 Evening habits that can help you wake up refreshed

The science of sleeping well: 8 Evening habits that can help you wake up refreshed

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Broccoli: America&#8217;s favorite vegetable packed with cancer-fighting power

Broccoli: America’s favorite vegetable packed with cancer-fighting power

Belle Carter
Winter hydration: Staying nourished and cozy in the cold

Winter hydration: Staying nourished and cozy in the cold

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy