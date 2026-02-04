A Decade of Wellness with Guest Bekki Andrews

What does it really look like to take charge of your health and sustain it for an entire decade? In this episode, Dr. Hotze sits down with Bekki Andrews to reflect on her 10-year health journey after first coming to the Hotze Health and Wellness Center. Bekki shares what led her to seek help, how her health challenges were affecting not only her body but also her mindset and professional life, and why she ultimately chose a long-term solution over temporary fixes.

Bekki explains how committing to a structured, natural health program transformed her life. Through disciplined eating, lifestyle changes, and addressing underlying hormonal and metabolic imbalances, she experienced significant and lasting weight loss, renewed energy, and improved confidence. She emphasizes that this was not a short-term diet, but a complete lifestyle shift rooted in consistency, accountability, and personal responsibility. Over time, these changes allowed her to regain control of her health, sharpen her focus, and continue thriving in her demanding career well into her 70s.

This conversation highlights that sustainable health is achieved through informed choices, commitment, and a willingness to change habits for the long term. Bekki’s story serves as a powerful reminder that when physical health improves, emotional clarity, productivity, and purpose often follow. True wellness is not about quick fixes, but about embracing a path that supports lasting vitality, independence, and enthusiasm for life.

