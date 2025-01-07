BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GAME ON AT THE CAPITAL❗[FREE THE J6ERS AND PRO-LIFERS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
23 views • 3 months ago

ACTION : RELEASE J6 AND PROLIFERS! - Liberty Action Network

https://www.45office.com/info/share-your-thoughts Browse to Donald J Trump


RELEASE AL JANUARY 6TH & PROLIFE PRISONERS AND DISMISS ALL CHARGES

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/action-release-j6-and-prolifers/


J6ERS ARE SEEKING THEIR JUSTICE! | 1-7-2025

https://coachdavelive.tv/w/nAoBmNFtqSb7nLMhbC9VL4


Show #2318 Show Notes:


LAN hurricane Releife: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/2025-hurricane-relief-opportunities-01-06-2025/


North American Map: https://geology.com/world/north-america-map.gif


J6 Pardon Panel Live Stream: https://rumble.com/v66fugs-jan.-6-pardon-panel-live-stream-watch-and-share.html


The Only J6 Video You Need: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/here-is-only-video-january-6-you-need/


Coach at the Capitol: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/jrESdS2eozYhV2TWmg8CRN [Source]

Send Trump a message: https://www.45office.com/info/share-your-thoughts


JD Vance Senate message: https://www.vance.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/


Email Melania (?) [email protected]


Mollie Hemmingway on Liz Cheney: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/mollie-hemingway-has-hilarious-take-gift-that-liz/


Ivan Raiklin Talks to Commie Reporter: https://x.com/IvanRaiklin/status/1876299991318442376


Nancy Pelosi Interview Interruptions: https://rumble.com/v5zx502-the-loudest-voice-of-the-week-nancy-pelosi-gets-disrupted-in-a-coordinated-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm 2&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
justicepresident donald john trumpcoach dave livemulti pronged offensivej6ers and pro-lifers
