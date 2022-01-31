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Belarus Declaration War NATO Russia
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292 views • January 31, 2022
Huge developments in Belarus, a Russian ally, concerning NATO and World War 3, also known in Ezekiel 38 as the Gog Magog war.
Also huge development in Syria concerning Iran, Russian and Israel, again connected with WW3.
Learn more true prophecy at https://www.isawthelightministries.com/chinese.html and https://www.isawthelightministries.com/2008.html
Please subscribe to my video channel here; and also on other video outlets in case I get canceled here.
Also huge development in Syria concerning Iran, Russian and Israel, again connected with WW3.
Learn more true prophecy at https://www.isawthelightministries.com/chinese.html and https://www.isawthelightministries.com/2008.html
Please subscribe to my video channel here; and also on other video outlets in case I get canceled here.
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