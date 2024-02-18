☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- from the Russian 'Coon' - Let's Play Ball - and Frontline Summary for this Morning

Good Day Friends! Games with balls:

🎬 I am a fast learner - last time the ball could not be taken away from me. And now I am already bringing it to him so that he can throw it again. Runs around with me like crazy!🐾

🗓 We wish you a great 414th day in the "Year of the Striped Raccoon" and a Beautiful Sunday, friends !!!

Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 18 February 2024; pub. 10:00⚡️(without map images, figures)

🔹In the #Kherson-#Crimea Direction, the RF Armed Forces, supported by long range weapons, attacked the AFU on the left bank of the #Dnieper at #Krynki. The frontline ⚠️did not change.

💥 Ukrainian positions in #Romashkov, #Kherson, #Tyaginka and #Lvovo are under attack.

💥 Russian ones in Cossack Camps and #Korsunka. (Fig. 1)

🔹In the #Zaporozhye Direction, the RF Armed Forces, after shelling, conducted offensive actions to the west of #Rabotino village. There is an ⚠️advance.

💥 Under the blows of the AFU in #Pyatikhatki, Malaya Tokmachka and #Charovnoye.

💥 The RF Armed Forces, in #Kopani, #Novoprokopovka and #Verbovoye. (Fig. 2)

🔹On the #Donetsk Front, Russian troops are assaulting #Novomikhaylovka. Fighting in the settlement itself. With the support of artillery, the RF Armed Forces attacked in the area of #Georgiyevka. The ⚠️AFU hold their positions. An attempt to break through the Ukrainian defence at #Nevelskoye and #Pervomayskoye. Under the onslaught of the RF Armed Forces, the AFU completely ⚠️abandoned #Avdeyevka ⚠️and the Coke Plant. Thus, the most powerful Ukrainian fortification near #Donetsk has fallen.

📌 The RF Armed Forces have every chance to develop operational success on this front section.

💥 Ukrainian positions in #Konstantinovka (not to be confused with the settlement of the same name southwest of Bakhmut), #Pobeda and the town of #Krasnogorovka are under impact. (Fig. 3)

🔹In the #Bakhmut Direction, the RF Armed Forces attacked at #Andreyevka, #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye) and in the area of #Bogdanivka. The frontline ⚠️did not change significantly. (Fig. 4)

🔹In the #Lugansk Direction, the Russian forces conducted offensive operations near #Belogorovka, #Torskoye, #Yampolovka and #Terny.

💥 The AFU came under fire at #Petropavlovka and #Sinkovka.



