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ARE WE DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD?
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1262 views • March 11, 2022
Dr. Peter A. McCullough joins Del in studio for a dive into the science of vaccinating for Covid, vaccinating your children for Covid, and the risks and benefits. Is the risk worth the benefit? Are we doing more harm than good?
#DrPeterMcCullough #mRNASpikeProtein #EarlyCovidTreatment #Myocarditis
POSTED: March 10, 2022
#DrPeterMcCullough #mRNASpikeProtein #EarlyCovidTreatment #Myocarditis
POSTED: March 10, 2022
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