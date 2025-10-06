White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1963 - Clay Weeks - Report on the crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay was at his first day of daycare at Little Blessings Child Care in Bainbridge,GA, when Thurston, a worker there, beat him. When Clay’s parents questioned his injuries, they were told another child did it with a plastic toy. They then tracked down security footage showing Thurston attacking their son.