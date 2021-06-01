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THE INVENTOR OF THE MRNA “VACCINE” WAS SUSPENDED ON TWITTER FOR ADMITTING TO SHEDDING
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204 views • June 01, 2021
Um...hey twatter. He should know. It is such a clown world. HE INVENTED IT BUT SAID THE TRUTH ABOUT THE INVENTION AND SAID A BAD WORD. Holy crap. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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