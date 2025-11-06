Gowutar HHC17G Green Dot Optic - AmbGun Minuteman Review

AmbGun Red Dot Optic page

Gowutar emailed asking if I’d like to review their RMSc green dot sight, HHC17g. I was going to politely decline the offer, but I decided to see how far “affordable” Chinese optics have advanced thanks to “gain of function” collusion with the American gun culture and western engineers.





The budget friendly reflex sight, popular on Amazon.com, features a solid 6061 aluminum body. The glass is clear and distortion free. The green dot is very crisp. Wyoming’s environment tends toward the reddish brown so I definitely favor green dots over red.





Mounted atop the KelTec PR57, the deck or rear sight notch stands about 1/10” taller than some other optic options, but it is RMSc narrow…the rear portion doesn’t extend beyond the sides of the KelTec 57 NATO pistol or its mounting plate. The reinforced front portion does extend beyond the mount a bit.





I zeroed the optic at home using the Accurize Training Laser and then once at the range, my first two shot group was pretty close…just needed to shift the point of impact to the left.





The windage and elevation adjustment feature 1 MOA tactile and audible clicks. Some optics are mushy feeling making it a challenge to determine if an adjustment has been made. No complaints, love Gowutar’s clicky elevation and windage dials.





Standard shake a wake design is key for achieving the touted 50,000 hours of battery life. Gowutar stats say the 1632 battery is good for 160-50,000 hours. Maybe 50,000 if the pistol is kept locked in a bedside gun safe. But if carried, it’s not going to sleep. CCW?, I’d plan on replacing that battery every six months at a minimum. The battery is side loading so you won’t have to undermine the zero every time you replace the battery.





The operating temperature range from -4f to 140f is a bit limiting for Wyoming winters. Probably good enough for IWB carry, but might run into problems OWB when the high mountain desert drops to -40.





Go Wu Tar, it’s a close anagram of “Go to War” and while I would not consider this a go to war optic, it’s not a bad civilian CCW choice if you avoid frigid climates. Choose Green for arid regions, red for lush.