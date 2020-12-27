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My Greenhouse After uploading twice it's still upside down, the original is the way it's suppose to be.
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69 views • December 27, 2020
Half the roof joist up, this is going to be a great deal larger than originally designed but I had the length on the 4x6 post so why not. I hope that I'm not compromising on the heat for the main part but I think it will be worth it. The pile of dirt on the north side is now 7' above ground level. I have some good Ideas about how to decorate the street side and grow shade plants like strawberries, I'm going to run a water line about half way up hill and stick it out maybe have a little auto watering system
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