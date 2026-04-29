Red Pill Nation Hangout #484-1

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1. 14:37 US Government ramps up attacks on Iran. Surprisingly strong support
2. 51:35 BC Government quietly hands over land rights for Vancouver to Musquem tribe
3. 1:38:17 Black Hollywood forgets what Tourette’s is about and attacks man who has it