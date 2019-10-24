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Lazy Vegan Breakfast Ideas! {healthy + easy}
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23 views • October 24, 2019
Here are 4 super easy to make vegan breakfast ideas!
MY PANCAKE RECIPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NYqd...
Blender I used: http://amzn.to/2yKQdXF
Foodprocessor I used: http://www.tristar.eu/en/Home_Applian...
My Equipment:
Camera : http://amzn.to/2xngNDl
Lens : http://amzn.to/2xW4PDS
Editing Software: http://amzn.to/2jOAO2C
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
What videos do you wanna see next?
Thank you for watching xx
What you'll need:
Breakfast #1
5 Minute Apple Oatmeal:
¾ cup fine oats (~90g)
¾ cup hot water, letting it sit for 2 – 3 min (depending on how long it takes for your oats to cook) (~180ml)
a dash of cinnamon
1 tbsp agave (more or less to taste)
a splash of plant milk
about 1/2 cup apple sauce
1 - 2 Tbsp roasted, crushed almonds
Breakfast #2
Lazy Baked Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup almond milk (125ml)
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp chia seeds
2 tsp agave syrup
3-4 slices of bread (I used rye)
2-3 Tbsp chocolate chips
vegan yogurt and more syrup for the top
Breakfast #3
Chocolate Cherry Smoothie:
1 cup frozen cherries (200g)
2 - 3 frozen bananas
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
2 - 3 tsp agave syrup
1 tsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 cup almond milk (250ml)
about 1/2 cup water (~125ml)
Breakfast #4
Lazy Vegan Pancakes
leftover vegan pancakes, frozen
a toaster
your favorite toppings
MY PANCAKE RECIPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NYqd...
Blender I used: http://amzn.to/2yKQdXF
Foodprocessor I used: http://www.tristar.eu/en/Home_Applian...
My Equipment:
Camera : http://amzn.to/2xngNDl
Lens : http://amzn.to/2xW4PDS
Editing Software: http://amzn.to/2jOAO2C
CONNECT WITH ME:
Instagram: mina_rome
Email: [email protected]
What videos do you wanna see next?
Thank you for watching xx
What you'll need:
Breakfast #1
5 Minute Apple Oatmeal:
¾ cup fine oats (~90g)
¾ cup hot water, letting it sit for 2 – 3 min (depending on how long it takes for your oats to cook) (~180ml)
a dash of cinnamon
1 tbsp agave (more or less to taste)
a splash of plant milk
about 1/2 cup apple sauce
1 - 2 Tbsp roasted, crushed almonds
Breakfast #2
Lazy Baked Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup almond milk (125ml)
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp chia seeds
2 tsp agave syrup
3-4 slices of bread (I used rye)
2-3 Tbsp chocolate chips
vegan yogurt and more syrup for the top
Breakfast #3
Chocolate Cherry Smoothie:
1 cup frozen cherries (200g)
2 - 3 frozen bananas
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
2 - 3 tsp agave syrup
1 tsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 cup almond milk (250ml)
about 1/2 cup water (~125ml)
Breakfast #4
Lazy Vegan Pancakes
leftover vegan pancakes, frozen
a toaster
your favorite toppings
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