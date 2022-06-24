2A: Rights For All

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This Ruling Was A Repudiation Of The Elites
* Left values affirmation over the constitution.
* SCOTUS came down on the side of the people.
* Wisdom of decision revealed in those it upset.
* The court is lucky to have Justice Thomas.
* The Founders protected against the type of tyranny the left embraces.
* Those who oversee the most carnage upset their citizenry can protect themselves.
* Breyer’s dissent was an offensive embarrassment.
* Alito gives Breyer a proper send-off.
* ‘Democracy defenders’ really want to tear down system.
* 6 Supreme Court justices honored the plain language of 2A — and intent of the Framers.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 23 June 2022