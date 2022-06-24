2A: Rights For All

This Ruling Was A Repudiation Of The Elites

* Left values affirmation over the constitution.

* SCOTUS came down on the side of the people.

* Wisdom of decision revealed in those it upset.

* The court is lucky to have Justice Thomas.

* The Founders protected against the type of tyranny the left embraces.

* Those who oversee the most carnage upset their citizenry can protect themselves.

* Breyer’s dissent was an offensive embarrassment.

* Alito gives Breyer a proper send-off.

* ‘Democracy defenders’ really want to tear down system.

* 6 Supreme Court justices honored the plain language of 2A — and intent of the Framers.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 23 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308437178112

