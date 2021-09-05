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Canadian Patriot Freedom Fighter Exposes!!
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331 views • September 05, 2021
Canadian Patriot Freedom Fighter Exposes! Iconic Canadian Patriot and Freedom Fighter, Art Lucier, makes a LOUD call for Freedom Fighters to STAND UP! Lucier EXPOSES Conservative candidate for Prime Minister, Erin Otoole, as a Fake Conservative! How Trudeau's paid-off media refuses to report on the upcoming execution of Canadian businessmen in Communist China! How Communist China's Huawei won the bid over Nortel for Canadian "security." ANd much, much more! Share Widely!!!
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