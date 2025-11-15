Massive numbers of demon-possessed animal attacks as more nephilim demon spirits released from abyss

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). Massive numbers of demon-possessed animal attacks increase as millions of ghostbusters' nephilim dead disembodied raphaim demon spirits from Noah's days Atlantis are released by millions of fake Christians corrupting society by redefining hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods, so that the Western feminist nations’ population are now mostly Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid demon spirits nephilims in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies of politicians & pastors & celebrities & teachers & media & military & police & corporate managers & royal families & court judges & presidents, who are causing all the wars & biochemical weapon pandemics & NWO tyranny establishment, in order to exterminate the humans again just like in Noah’s Atlantis fallen angel days, as Jesus prophesied the End Times will be. The only force that is restraining them is the Holy Spirit of God inside us real Christians (2 Thessalonians 2:6-7), and once we real Christians finish our warnings and get raptured up to heaven and God’s presence is removed from the earth & the universe, then all hell will break loose on the earth literally, and the demons from the abyss will eat the humans and demon-possess them to eat each other, because the nephilims are pedophile cannibal Satanist Illuminati NWO reptilian children of the fallen angel dragons. Warn all your 99% religious filth church donators with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that they will form an angry mob riot and drag you out of your church and try to stone you, and all your millions of reptilian hybrid church member witch assassins will plot how to crucify you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a Judas Iscariot collaborator with the reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist nephilims like Donald Trump & Elon Musk & Pastor Billy Graham & Katy Perry & Queen Elizabeth & Mother Teresa, and you want the blood of all your millions of church donators & 6 billion human specie neighbors on your cowardly traitor hands. Silence is condoning evil and giving your human authority permission for the extermination of the human specie, because of fear of assassination attempts and fear of ridicule from all church donators.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine