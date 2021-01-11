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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for INFORMING/PRESENTING FACTS after JAN 6th "Save America March" & Subsecuent Events is for "Greg Kelly Reports - Biden's Big Lie (1/8/21)" {FULL}
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100 views • January 11, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category INFORMING & PRESENTING THE FACTS Video News No. 1, after and regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" and Subsecuent Events is for "Greg Kelly Reports - Biden's Big Lie (1/8/21)"
After closely looking and observing most conventional multi-media for the last several days, Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category INFORMING & PRESENTING THE FACTS (Vs DESINFORMATIVE LIES which prevail all around conventional media and even alternative media) Video News No. 1, is for "Greg Kelly Reports - Biden's Big Lie (1/8/21)", after/regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" that took place at Washington DC, as well as Events afterwards during Congress Joint Session, and House & Senate Separate Sessions to Debate only 2 Objections over Electoral Votes received from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
https://tinyurl.com/GA-IRS-IPF-GKR-010821Brighteon
After closely looking and observing most conventional multi-media for the last several days, Great Awakened's® InfoReal Selections™ for our category INFORMING & PRESENTING THE FACTS (Vs DESINFORMATIVE LIES which prevail all around conventional media and even alternative media) Video News No. 1, is for "Greg Kelly Reports - Biden's Big Lie (1/8/21)", after/regarding JAN 6th "Save America March" that took place at Washington DC, as well as Events afterwards during Congress Joint Session, and House & Senate Separate Sessions to Debate only 2 Objections over Electoral Votes received from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
https://tinyurl.com/GA-IRS-IPF-GKR-010821Brighteon
Keywords
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