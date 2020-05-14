2020 Virus 73 | Ep.67 | More thoughts on germ theory

#Adrian #germTheoryIn this episode we take another look at germ theory and poke some more holes in it. I was sent a couple of great resources - one is a 10 page PDF from a homeopathy course, that you can download a read. The other longer - The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface.Exposing the Myth of the GERM THEORY:or you can download from here:The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface :As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.