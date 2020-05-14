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2020 Virus 73 | Ep.67 | More thoughts on germ theory
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52 views • May 14, 2020
#Adrian #germTheory
In this episode we take another look at germ theory and poke some more holes in it. I was sent a couple of great resources - one is a 10 page PDF from a homeopathy course, that you can download a read. The other longer - The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface.
Exposing the Myth of the GERM THEORY:
http://www.homoeopathytraining.co.uk/docs%20main/downloads/Exposing%20the%20Myth%20of%20the%20GERM%20THEORY.pdf
or you can download from here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/dopli6vtg5s6jxj/Exposing%20the%20Myth%20of%20the%20GERM%20THEORY.pdf?dl=0
The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface :
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/2c84/5f8dc8f2b191b001a8973a4e118cd2c7d909.pdf
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
In this episode we take another look at germ theory and poke some more holes in it. I was sent a couple of great resources - one is a 10 page PDF from a homeopathy course, that you can download a read. The other longer - The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface.
Exposing the Myth of the GERM THEORY:
http://www.homoeopathytraining.co.uk/docs%20main/downloads/Exposing%20the%20Myth%20of%20the%20GERM%20THEORY.pdf
or you can download from here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/dopli6vtg5s6jxj/Exposing%20the%20Myth%20of%20the%20GERM%20THEORY.pdf?dl=0
The Dream and Lie of Louis Pasteur: Preface :
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/2c84/5f8dc8f2b191b001a8973a4e118cd2c7d909.pdf
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
Keywords
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