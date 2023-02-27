23. Quietening the Soul: Survival Church: Where we no longer consume songs and sermons

Question: If we are Christian, are we setting ourselves up for success if we put more faith in human beings, (like Donald Trump) or in conveniences, (like the electrical grid), than in Jesus?





Episode 23 builds on what was discussed in Episodes 21 & 22. Setting ourselves up for success at this daunting moment in history requires us to: 1. Know the Word of God; 2. Purge ourselves of all conflicts of interest; and 3. To have regular association with trusted, like-minded people. Welcome to Survival Church!





We will better manage the oncoming storms if we have a team of friends that will regularly inspire and encourage us to refuse to compromise with evil (when it comes slithering along, suggesting an easy way out).





Scott Warren of http://freedomshock.com encourages all believers to form their own Survival Church. Maybe it's the end of days... maybe it isn't. Either way, forming this type of group will only encourage us to BE the church (which is vastly different than GOING to church).

