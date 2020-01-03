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Are Vaccines To Blame For Infant Deaths?
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28 views • January 03, 2020
Finding your baby dead in his crib is a horrible image but it was a reality for three North Idaho families who found their infant sons dead last fall. KXLY4's Kalae Chock reports.
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