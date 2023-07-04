Create New Account
Äktfrälsningen definierad
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday

David Pawson - 1)Born Againhttps://swebbtube.se/w/agYdnn39LpMPQX8m47VER2

David Pawson - 2)Repent of Your Sins Towards God

https://swebbtube.se/w/o1EZSzM3kWnt5iXt9xLAs8

David Pawson - 3)Believe in The Lord Jesus Christ

https://swebbtube.se/w/gXsatn1bnTM4NqmzAURRoB

David Pawson - 4)Be Baptised in Water

https://swebbtube.se/w/v1aHPS5NbekUa7wRSv4933

David Pawson- 5)Receive The Holy Spirit

https://swebbtube.se/w/itfVLuwLftk6y35LUZQbCp

David Pawson - 6)Saved at Last

https://swebbtube.se/w/qHd37BNKQN4HpvCq7vQwZF


https://www.brighteon.com/a1bc4f0c-7d68-44bf-83f7-54c4079af1f6

https://swebbtube.se/w/g9d3Pn3Qeu4Ax4wqF2pd94

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RL3a3L3boV0f/

https://rumble.com/v2y6ivo-ktfrlsningen-definierad.html

gospelsalvationdefinition

