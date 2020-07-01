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HEX: The High Interest Bearing Time-Deposit Cryptocurrency
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25 views • July 01, 2020
Receive 10% bonus HEX when using: http://www.TheHEXcoin.com
HEX was designed as a superior store-of-value, like Bitcoin. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies, HEX was designed to increase in value faster and longer. In fact, it was designed to 10,000x in value in 2.5 years. Will it? Time will tell.
HEX utilizes a unique time locking smart contract mechanism to reward users who “stake” their coins for a period of time. The more you stake and the longer you stake, the more interest and bonuses you’ll receive.
Bitcoin has gained 628 million percent in value since launching in 2009. Litecoin has gained more than 5.2 million percent. XRP and many other coins have increased more than 1,000 times in value since 2014.
HEX was designed to outperform all of them!
Community Resources:
http://hex.live
http://hexinfo.io
http://hex.vision
http://hexviz.xyz
http://hex-data.com
HEX Telegram:
https://t.me/HEXcrypto
#HEX
HEX was designed as a superior store-of-value, like Bitcoin. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies, HEX was designed to increase in value faster and longer. In fact, it was designed to 10,000x in value in 2.5 years. Will it? Time will tell.
HEX utilizes a unique time locking smart contract mechanism to reward users who “stake” their coins for a period of time. The more you stake and the longer you stake, the more interest and bonuses you’ll receive.
Bitcoin has gained 628 million percent in value since launching in 2009. Litecoin has gained more than 5.2 million percent. XRP and many other coins have increased more than 1,000 times in value since 2014.
HEX was designed to outperform all of them!
Community Resources:
http://hex.live
http://hexinfo.io
http://hex.vision
http://hexviz.xyz
http://hex-data.com
HEX Telegram:
https://t.me/HEXcrypto
#HEX
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