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** PLANDEMIC: LOCKDOWNS, VACCINE/BIOWEAPON, RESET, EXTERMINATE ** Globalist Extinction Level Event to Eliminate Humanity – 21/May/2021
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5213 views • May 23, 2021
** Henry Kissinger: Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world.
** If People Get Jabbed After Watching This They Are Beyond Saving
Lew Rockwell, Charles Burris – 21/May/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlBKUM3IAm6a/?fbclid=IwAR3Bg93zv09z0dQpmkfFfgxiH6YRorQtP3nLMC-4X5bu323C449H2e0NxmU
This video addresses these concerns:
Not a vaccine
• Is an Experimental mRNA injection
• Rushed through Clinical Trails
• Skipped proper safety testing
• Long list of Side effects
• People are dying
• Not effectively preventing or containing COVID
• Hidden Ingredients
Alternative – Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamins D & C, Zinc
PCR tests are UELESS
Why the lockdowns? Why the inaccurate PCR testing? Why inflate case and death counts? What with the rampant censorship?
What is the real AGENDA here?
Once it’s in – you can’t get it out.
Don’t be bullied – Wait… I have a few questions!
Your Body – Your Life
Do your research – Listen to credible doctors, scientists & academic researchers
You Get to Decide
“If I agree to receive an EUA Covid-19 injection, does my employee health insurance plan provide complete coverage should I experience an adverse event, or even death?”
** If People Get Jabbed After Watching This They Are Beyond Saving
Lew Rockwell, Charles Burris – 21/May/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlBKUM3IAm6a/?fbclid=IwAR3Bg93zv09z0dQpmkfFfgxiH6YRorQtP3nLMC-4X5bu323C449H2e0NxmU
This video addresses these concerns:
Not a vaccine
• Is an Experimental mRNA injection
• Rushed through Clinical Trails
• Skipped proper safety testing
• Long list of Side effects
• People are dying
• Not effectively preventing or containing COVID
• Hidden Ingredients
Alternative – Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamins D & C, Zinc
PCR tests are UELESS
Why the lockdowns? Why the inaccurate PCR testing? Why inflate case and death counts? What with the rampant censorship?
What is the real AGENDA here?
Once it’s in – you can’t get it out.
Don’t be bullied – Wait… I have a few questions!
Your Body – Your Life
Do your research – Listen to credible doctors, scientists & academic researchers
You Get to Decide
“If I agree to receive an EUA Covid-19 injection, does my employee health insurance plan provide complete coverage should I experience an adverse event, or even death?”
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