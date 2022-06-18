Happy Father's Day - June 18, 2022

Happy Father's Day

Please see my last few videos as they are important. God Bless

Prayer to fight frequency

We must understand and walk in the authority that Jesus gave us in Luke 10:19. We must stand up to the enemy every time we feel any type of attack. Read Psalm 73 and look at how David was not playing and asked God to destroy the enemy. I will ask God to use me and send His power through me back through the enemies equipment to destroy the equipment used to hurt people. We must fight this in the Spirit and rely on God to send His fire from heaven to destroy the enemy for us. Even if the whole world is still headed down this destructive path, we have the authority to destroy the works of the devil in our life, Amen.