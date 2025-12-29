© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There's a reason "world leaders" all seem to read from the exact same script.
"The real world is not run by voters—it's run by compromise, by secrets, by blackmail."
"That's why you see unshakable obedience to certain agendas."
"Because the strings are being pulled by people who were never elected." 🎯
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
