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Vaccines to Change Your Mind
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71 views • November 01, 2020
Yep. Bill Gates is the Field Marshall for Satan himself. Of course, he funded Moderna at start-up. You know, the company that Trump selected to provide the experimental vaccine that the U.S. military will be delivering to us soon. Why? Because they love us, folks. And want us to remain healthy. After all, it's the government's #1 job to protect us from the hazards of a free life. No one can ever be allowed to get sick again, or as you will from watching this video, ever have \"religious\" thoughts again, because that's only something \"fanatics\" do, according to Bill. I can assure you that Moderna's mRNA vaccine will contain features that will not only completely alter every cell in our body, transforming us into something other than human (genetically), it will contain features that permanently alter our brain function as well, which is exactly what he's telling these Deep State spooks in this 04/13/2005 CIA briefing.
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