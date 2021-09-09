© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Late Labor in Year ONE Confirmed - Dark Victory Awaits in Year TWO - RESET RITUAL and the Secrets to be REVEALED!
Follow
2
Share
Report
112 views • September 09, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #LateLabor #BitcoinRESET #OZ #HEXonHumanity
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Batman Edward Snowden Deception Doc: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Batman Year One related links: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One | https://www.cbr.com/batman-the-long-halloween-part-2-two-face-alliance-doesnt-resonate/
Robin Bisexual Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic | https://twitter.com/NebsGoodTakes/status/1424979547783516160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1424979547783516160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fmarkets%2Frobin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic
Trump and Batman: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/wp/2015/08/18/donald-trump-says-hes-batman-here-are-15-reasons-why-he-might-just-be-right/
Matrix Resurrection Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Resurrections
Thanos in the news AGAIN?: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/holy-fck-person-sociopath-former-theranos-interviewee-tells-his-story-meeting-elizabeth | https://twitter.com/jonwu_/status/1433595891256991745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1433595891256991745%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fmarkets%2Fholy-fck-person-sociopath-former-theranos-interviewee-tells-his-story-meeting-elizabeth
Thanatos Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanatos
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Batman Edward Snowden Deception Doc: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
Batman Year One related links: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One | https://www.cbr.com/batman-the-long-halloween-part-2-two-face-alliance-doesnt-resonate/
Robin Bisexual Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic | https://twitter.com/NebsGoodTakes/status/1424979547783516160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1424979547783516160%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fmarkets%2Frobin-comes-out-bisexual-new-batman-comic
Trump and Batman: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/wp/2015/08/18/donald-trump-says-hes-batman-here-are-15-reasons-why-he-might-just-be-right/
Matrix Resurrection Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Resurrections
Thanos in the news AGAIN?: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/holy-fck-person-sociopath-former-theranos-interviewee-tells-his-story-meeting-elizabeth | https://twitter.com/jonwu_/status/1433595891256991745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1433595891256991745%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fmarkets%2Fholy-fck-person-sociopath-former-theranos-interviewee-tells-his-story-meeting-elizabeth
Thanatos Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanatos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.