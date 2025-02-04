BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zelensky: ‘I DON’T KNOW where all this money is’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 2 months ago

🤡 Zelensky: ‘I DON’T KNOW where all this money is’

🗣 “That is, 100 billion of these 177, or 200, some people even say, we have never received,” Zelesnky revealed to reporters.

Is he just begging for more money? 

Adding found today at 'Geopolitics Live'.. Cynthia: 

Chaos at the Pentagon: Where are the weapons promised to Ukraine?

The DoD is facing tough questions amid revelations that only half of the US arms aid promised to Ukraine for 2024 was actually delivered by last November. 

According to a new Reuters report citing informed sources, only 30% of armored vehicles promised Kiev were on the ground by December, despite assurances by the Biden Pentagon made as late as the summer that everything was on track.

The culprit? Apparently, different branches of the military couldn’t agree on what counts as a "delivered" weapon.

Tracking the shipments has been a nightmare, according to GAO reports, with smaller packages arriving in a week or two, but bigger ones sent in bulk—and taking up to 4 months, especially if they needed repairs. 

The Pentagon has reportedly updated its manuals with a unified definition of “delivered,” but it’s unclear if the new rules are being followed.  

One official blamed delays for Ukraine’s string of setbacks at the front, while a soldier complained that receiving just 10 shells for a mortar every 24 hours is "simply nothing"—and has led to casualties.

What was the US supposed to send to Ukraine?

Heavy weapons: 

🔴M1 Abrams Tanks 

🔴Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles 

🔴M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) 

🔴Stryker Armored Vehicles

Artillery & missiles: 

🔴M777 Howitzers 

🔴High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 

🔴155mm Artillery Shells 

🔴Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles 

🔴Patriot Missile Defense Systems

If the missing weapons aren't in Ukraine, where are they? 

More at Reuters about some of the discrepancies in accounting/delivery/slowness?: 

https://www.reuters.com/investigations/biden-administration-beset-by-doubts-slowed-ukraine-weapons-shipments-until-2025-02-03/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy