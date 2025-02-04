🤡 Zelensky: ‘I DON’T KNOW where all this money is’

🗣 “That is, 100 billion of these 177, or 200, some people even say, we have never received,” Zelesnky revealed to reporters.

Is he just begging for more money?

Adding found today at 'Geopolitics Live'.. Cynthia:

Chaos at the Pentagon: Where are the weapons promised to Ukraine?

The DoD is facing tough questions amid revelations that only half of the US arms aid promised to Ukraine for 2024 was actually delivered by last November.

According to a new Reuters report citing informed sources, only 30% of armored vehicles promised Kiev were on the ground by December, despite assurances by the Biden Pentagon made as late as the summer that everything was on track.

The culprit? Apparently, different branches of the military couldn’t agree on what counts as a "delivered" weapon.

Tracking the shipments has been a nightmare, according to GAO reports, with smaller packages arriving in a week or two, but bigger ones sent in bulk—and taking up to 4 months, especially if they needed repairs.

The Pentagon has reportedly updated its manuals with a unified definition of “delivered,” but it’s unclear if the new rules are being followed.

One official blamed delays for Ukraine’s string of setbacks at the front, while a soldier complained that receiving just 10 shells for a mortar every 24 hours is "simply nothing"—and has led to casualties.

What was the US supposed to send to Ukraine?

Heavy weapons:

🔴M1 Abrams Tanks

🔴Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles

🔴M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS)

🔴Stryker Armored Vehicles

Artillery & missiles:

🔴M777 Howitzers

🔴High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

🔴155mm Artillery Shells

🔴Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

🔴Patriot Missile Defense Systems

If the missing weapons aren't in Ukraine, where are they?

More at Reuters about some of the discrepancies in accounting/delivery/slowness?:

https://www.reuters.com/investigations/biden-administration-beset-by-doubts-slowed-ukraine-weapons-shipments-until-2025-02-03/

