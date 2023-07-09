☢️ The Dove of Peace 'Zelensky', Now Calls for a 'Preventive Nuclear Strike on Russia' - the Only Chance to Win (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/aecc9b57-6778-4103-8796-c8ab3636ffba



☢️ The "Dove of Peace" Zelensky, aka the Nit, has smoked something and calls for a Preventive Nuclear Strike on #Russia⚡️





He took something picky, because he says that "this is the only chance to win."





It all resembles death throes, since the Kiev regime is already cornered.





It is not possible to achieve any success at the front of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the drug addict, anticipating an imminent collapse, is ready for anything.





And blow up the Zaporozhye NPP, and unleash a nuclear war.