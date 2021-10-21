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Greece: Medical Workers Stage
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51 views • October 21, 2021
Greece: Medical Workers Stage STRIKE to Protest Covid Vaccine Mandates
Hundreds of state hospital workers marched through central Athens Thursday as part of a 24-hour strike to demonstrate staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus jabs.
Unions representing doctors, nurses and other medical staff are objecting to the suspension of unvaccinated health workers, which they say exacerbate staff shortages.
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@DismantlingTheCabal
Hundreds of state hospital workers marched through central Athens Thursday as part of a 24-hour strike to demonstrate staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus jabs.
Unions representing doctors, nurses and other medical staff are objecting to the suspension of unvaccinated health workers, which they say exacerbate staff shortages.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
@DismantlingTheCabal
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