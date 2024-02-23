Christian Prophecy - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 128 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 22, 2024





A lot of Christian prophecy is justified because we have prophecy in the Bible. Our Lady also brought us much prophecy in places like Fatima and Akita. But much is equivalent to crystal balls and fortune telling. Father Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, explains what to look for, as we all share in the prophetic mission of Christ as baptized Catholics and are called to share God’s Word, trusting in the teaching authority of the Church. Then watch a clip from the film, “Love and Mercy,” about the day Jesus first appeared to St. Faustina and gave her the pattern by which He wanted her to paint the Image we know today.





Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





