Geoengineering Lawsuit with Reinette Senum and Jim Lee - Pt 2
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


WATCH PART 1:

https://youtu.be/rvhEyhGqOsA


Jim Lee of ClimateViewer Joins Reinette Senum Again to Uncover the Reality of Geoengineering

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/jim-lee-of-climateviewer-joins-reinette


Rogue Geoengineering Lawsuit, Make Sunsets (Reinette calls in!)

https://youtu.be/dxQHncvk-XU


BREAKING: GenSeven's Geoengineering Legal Team Announces Pursuit of Injunction Against Make Sunsets, Inc

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/breaking-gensevens-geoengineering


Jim Lee of ClimateViewer Takes on the History of Geoengineering

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/jim-lee-of-climateviewer-takes-on


Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits! Landmark Case

https://youtu.be/MmJ1cRD2IVc


Uncensored: Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits!!! Landmark Case

https://stewpeters.com/video/2023/06/uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case/


Uncensored: Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits!!! Landmark Case

https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html


We Have Launched! Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Challenge - APR 18, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/we-have-launched-stop-us-geoengineering


Geoengineering Lawsuit Gaining Attention - JUN 15, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/geoengineering-lawsuit-gaining-attention


Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

https://www.givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund


newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

