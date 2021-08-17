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Biden's Engineered Collapse of Afghanistan Hands Taliban a Major Victory - The Alex Jones Show, 081621
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80 views • August 17, 2021
Thanks for this video to: Alex Jones
Alex Jones breaks down the blueprints behind the engineered collapse of Afghanistan, as the Taliban are handed a victory by the Biden Administration.
Alex Jones breaks down the blueprints behind the engineered collapse of Afghanistan, as the Taliban are handed a victory by the Biden Administration.
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