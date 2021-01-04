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Explosive Week, Jan 6th, Control "Health Care", Control People.
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169 views • January 04, 2021
Lin Wood has a busy weekend. Is he dropping DeClass?!
It's the week of January 6th, what will happen this week.
I take you through the Rockefeller control of "Health" Care and how it's used to control the masses.
The Fireworks in 2021 have STARTED.
Check us out at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
Join the Brave TV Summit at www.BraveTVSummit.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
It's the week of January 6th, what will happen this week.
I take you through the Rockefeller control of "Health" Care and how it's used to control the masses.
The Fireworks in 2021 have STARTED.
Check us out at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
Join the Brave TV Summit at www.BraveTVSummit.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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